Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

