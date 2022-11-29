Bank of Montreal Can Sells 119,926 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 44.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

