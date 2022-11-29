Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,887 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $282.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.50.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.