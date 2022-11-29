Bank of Montreal Can Sells 345,852 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 171.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 259,222 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,660 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 32.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

