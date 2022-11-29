Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,613 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

