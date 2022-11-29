Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,176,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.