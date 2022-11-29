BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 126.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 648,068 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 334.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 621,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.07. BELLUS Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELLUS Health Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

