Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BLDR opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
