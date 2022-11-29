Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

