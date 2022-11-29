BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,293 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,558,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,454,000 after purchasing an additional 236,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 194,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE BWXT opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading

