Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 4,942 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.19.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $958.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.