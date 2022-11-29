Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,493 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 9,436.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 450,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after buying an additional 446,168 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,796,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Carter’s by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 696,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after buying an additional 219,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $15,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,114,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

