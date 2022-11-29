Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 613.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 127.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 1,036.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $510.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.99. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

