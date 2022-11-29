Christine R. Vlahcevic Sells 4,210 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $59.87.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $2,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 256,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,231 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after buying an additional 216,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.