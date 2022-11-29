Christine R. Vlahcevic Sells 4,210 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Performance Food Group Stock Performance
Performance Food Group stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $59.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
