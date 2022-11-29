CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 6,720.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake stock opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

