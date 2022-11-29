CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 133,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals
In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of BSM opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $20.24.
Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 95.75%.
Black Stone Minerals Profile
Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.
