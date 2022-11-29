CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXPI stock opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

