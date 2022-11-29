CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 601 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

