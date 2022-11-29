CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EAGG opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07.

