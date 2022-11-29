CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.