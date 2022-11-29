CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,654 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Under Armour Stock Down 2.8 %

UA opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.