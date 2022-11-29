CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,660 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $109,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.48. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.65%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

