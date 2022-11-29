CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Gartner Price Performance

Insider Activity at Gartner

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $345.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.54. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $19,264,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.