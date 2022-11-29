CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.
In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $19,264,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
