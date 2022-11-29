CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $48,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ameren by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,112 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ameren by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

AEE opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

