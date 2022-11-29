CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.79.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

