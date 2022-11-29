CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 11.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in onsemi by 33.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

ON opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

