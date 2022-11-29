CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

