CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

SAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

