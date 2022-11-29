CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 228.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HYHG opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92.

