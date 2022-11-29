CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.70.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

