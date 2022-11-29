CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.