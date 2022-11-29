CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance
PGX opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
