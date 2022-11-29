CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,628.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $69.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

