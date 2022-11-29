CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 196.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $10,297,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American International Group by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,048,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,783,000 after purchasing an additional 540,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

American International Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.