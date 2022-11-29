CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 303.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

