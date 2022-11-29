CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 5,333 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.8% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

