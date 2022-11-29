CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth $355,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

