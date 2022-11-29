CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

