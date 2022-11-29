CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $49,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 490,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of MDYV opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $73.01.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.