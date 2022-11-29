CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 69.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,612 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

