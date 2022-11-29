CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $150,860.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 438,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,167,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.02. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.