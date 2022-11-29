CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $225,390.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 440,100 shares in the company, valued at $66,129,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $75,080.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00.
CorVel Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.74. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.