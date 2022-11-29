CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $225,390.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 440,100 shares in the company, valued at $66,129,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $75,080.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00.

CorVel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.74. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.