CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $75,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,010,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00.
Shares of CorVel stock opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.74. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.02.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
