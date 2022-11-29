Craig Donato Sells 6,776 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 21st, Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

