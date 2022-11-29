Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

