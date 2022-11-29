Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 576,689 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 432,025 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 127.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 768,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after acquiring an additional 430,944 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,840,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAR opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

