Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 174,825 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,825 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERII has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ERII stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

