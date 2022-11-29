Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 218,653 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1,619.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,653 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $117,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,233 shares of company stock worth $19,920,813 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

