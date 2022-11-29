Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 81,750 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Denbury were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.8% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.82. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

