Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 89,198 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.