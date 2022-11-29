Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 849.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $113.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.