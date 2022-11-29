Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,842 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 254.5% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 11.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34.

In other Fluence Energy news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluence Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.